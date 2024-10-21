ADVERTISEMENT

ADM Naveen Babu death: Investigation team questions Kannur Collector

Updated - October 21, 2024 11:46 am IST - Kannur

Collector Arun K. Vijayan earlier testified before Joint Commissioner of Land Revenue, denying any role in inviting P.P. Divya to controversial farewell event

The Hindu Bureau

Kannur Collector Arun K. Vijayan

An investigation team probing the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu arrived at the Collectorate to record the statement of Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan on Monday (October 21, 2024).

The Collector’s testimony is seen as pivotal to the ongoing investigation as it is alleged that he played a role in inviting former district panchayat president P.P. Divya to the controversial farewell meeting of the late ADM, raising suspicions of his involvement in the conspiracy surrounding the incident.

CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan visits former ADM Naveen Babu’s bereaved family in Pathanamthitta

In a response to media queries, Mr. Vijayan said he would provide a truthful statement to the police, adding that he had already met with the Chief Minister to discuss district matters, including the ongoing investigation into Naveen Babu’s death.

He refused to comment on matters raised by the media, including whether Ms. Divya had raised a complaint against the ADM.

Mr. Vijayan had earlier testified before the Joint Commissioner of Land Revenue, A. Geeta, denying any role in inviting Ms. Divya to the farewell event. He stated that the farewell was organised by the staff council, and Ms. Divya was not among those invited by him.

His statement, however, contradicts Ms. Divya’s claim that she attended the event upon the Collector’s invitation.

Staff council members have also corroborated the Collector’s account, claiming that Ms. Divya was not officially invited to the event.

