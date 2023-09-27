HamberMenu
Adkasthala accident: bus driver arrested

September 27, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested the driver of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in connection with the accident on Tuesday at Adkasthala, Kasaragod, in which Mustafa, 43, a pick-up van driver from Perala was killed.

Vishwanath was arrested by the Badiadka police on Wednesday afternoon. The accident took place at 11:30 a.m. The bus reportedly hit the pick-up van from behind after the driver swerved the bus to avoid collision with a car coming from the opposite direction.

Mustafa, who sustained severe head injuries, was rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru. However, he died later. Another occupant of the pick-up van, Raman, who also sustained injuries, is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the police arrested John D’Souza, a school bus driver, in connection with the accident in which five persons were killed after the school bus collided with an autorickshaw at Badiyadka on Monday evening.

