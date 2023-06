June 16, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

A 50-year-old man of Adichilthotti Adivasi Colony, near Athirappilly, was attacked by a wild elephant on Friday. Sivan was returning from work when the elephant attacked him. His ribs were broken in the attack. He has been admitted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

