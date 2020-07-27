Kerala

Adivasi leader killed in elephant attack

An Adivasi leader was killed in elephant attack in the Attappady forest on Saturday evening. The body of Chinna Nanjan, 70, was found in the forest on Sunday morning. He was the tribal leader of the Vannanthara hamlet.

The attack took place in the Agali range of the Mannarkkad Forest Division.

Nanjan had gone into the forest to fetch his goats. His body was found with multiple injuries on Sunday morning. An elephant was also found around 100 metres away from the body.

The body was shifted to the district hospital.

