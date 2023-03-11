ADVERTISEMENT

Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha against Janadhipatya Rashtriya Party’s move to erect memorial for Jogi

March 11, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha (AGM) leader M. Geethanandan has said that attempts by Janadhipatya Rashtriya Party leader Praseetha Azheekode to erect a ‘Smruthi Mandapam’ (memorial) for Jogi, who was reportedly killed in police firing during the Muthanaga land agitation in 2003, will be blocked.

Addressing the media here on Saturday Mr. Geethanadan said Ms. Praseetha, under the aegis of a charitable trust named Snehakkoodu, was trying to set up a memorial on behalf of Jogi in his hamlet at Chaligadha near Mananthavady. She was also collecting money from the public for the purpose, he alleged.

But Ms. Praseetha, who had released an audio of her purported telephonic conversation with BJP State president K. Surendran, which refers to the alleged handover of ₹10 lakh to AGM leader C.K. Janu two years ago, has no right to set up such a memorial as the residents of Chaligadha tribal hamlet or the family of Jogi was not given permission for setting up the memorial. Ms. Praseetha had no connection with the Muthanga agitation. Though she had approached the district court to collect details of those involved in the Muthanga agitation, the court declined permission for it, foreseeing chances of it being misused, he said.

