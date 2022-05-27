Adivasi forum to launch agitations

‘Distribute land illegally held by companies among the landless’

The fourth State conference of the Adivasi Dalit Munnetta Samiti (ADMS) will formulate agitations demanding the implementation of various commission reports to reclaim five-and-a-half lakh acres of land illegally held by foreign and domestic companies and distribute it among the landless, said samiti representatives at a press meet here on Friday.

The conference will be held here on June 1 and 2 and Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran will inaugurate the event. ADMS State president Sreeraman Koyyon will preside while Gandhian activist and the president of Ekta Parishad P.V Rajagopal will be the chief guest. Former Meghalaya Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan; N.K. Premachandran, MP; P.S. Supal, MLA; P.C. Vishnunath, MLA; and Palode Santhosh will speak on the occasion.

A seminar on ‘Half Century of Land Reforms and Foreign plantations’ will be held at 2 p.m. Senior mediaperson R. Sunil will present the topic and P.V. Rajagopal will be the moderator. A rally and public meeting will be held at 5 p.m. and Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will inaugurate the public meeting.

South India coordinator of Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh P.T. John will deliver the keynote address. On June 2, Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala chairman P. Ramabhadran will inaugurate the delegate meet and Adivasi Gotra Mahasabha convener M. Geetanandan will inaugurate the discussion on ‘Problems and Possibilities of Dalit Politics’.

Kerala Dalit Panthers presidium member K. Ambujakshan, Bhim Mission chairman Saji K. Cheraman and KPMS general secretary P.M. Vinod will attend. Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, will inaugurate the valedictory function at 3 p.m.