Adivasi communities not showpieces: Minister

November 08, 2023 05:28 am | Updated 05:28 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/ Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The controversy over tribespeople in ethnic costumes at an exhibition called ‘Aadimam’ organised at Keraleeyam here is refusing to die down with Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan objecting to the move to showcase Adivasi communities as showpieces at the event.

Responding to the controversy, the Minister said in Thrissur on Tuesday that he had asked the Kerala Folklore Akademi under the Department of Culture, which set up a tribal village at the exhibition, to examine the issue.

“I personally feel that it is wrong to showcase Adivasi communities as showpieces. It will give a wrong message,” he said. Earlier, criticism was levelled against the akademi from different corners for exhibiting tribespeople at the pavilion.

Folklore akademi chairman O.S. Unnikrishnan, however, in a Facebook video, flayed the move to stir up a controversy over the incident. The akademi did not showcase any tribespeople at the exhibition but arranged a display of the tribal art forms. “Is it possible to stage tribal art forms without their ethnic costumes,” he asked.

“All tribespeople live in Kerala like other normal people in the State. The cultural programmes were organised in consultation with Ooru Mooppans (tribal heads). If there was any fault during the display, the academy has no issues to tender an apology,” he said.

