November 08, 2023 05:29 am | Updated 05:29 am IST - Thrissur

Adivasi communities are not showpieces, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan has said.

Responding to the controversy over exhibition ‘Aadimam’ at Keraleeyam, where the lives of Adivasi communities were showcased, the Minister said he had asked the folklore academy to examine the issue.

“I personally feel that it is wrong to showcase Adivasi communities as showpieces. It will give a wrong message,” he said.