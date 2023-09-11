HamberMenu
Aditya-L1 mission: KSSTM to organise interaction with ISRO scientists on Saturday

September 11, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Students and the general public will get a rare opportunity on Saturday to interact with the scientists behind Aditya-L1, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) mission to study the sun. The interaction will be held at the seminar hall of the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM) at PMG Junction from 3.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Organisers include the ISRO Aditya Mission Outreach Cell, the KSSTM, AASTRO-Kerala and Global Science Festival Kerala. Satheesh Thampi, head of the Planetary Science Branch at Space Physics Laboratory (SPL) at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Mission Synthesis and Simulation Group head Rajeev U. P., Launch Vehicle Mechanical Integration Group head V. Rajasekhar, and Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre deputy project director Kiran Mohan will participate in the interaction, said KSSTM director S.S. Soju in a statement here.

Anand Narayanan, Professor, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, will act as the moderator. Entry is free.

