Aditya-L1 mission a big moment for PSUs in Kerala

Four State public sector units had contributed to the Indian Space Research Organisation mission meant to study the sun

January 07, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As the Aditya-L1 spacecraft was successfully placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 on Saturday it was a big moment for a clutch of State public sector units in Kerala.

Keltron, Steel and Industrial Forgings Limited (SIFL), Travancore Cochin Chemicals (TCC) and Kerala Automobiles Ltd. (KAL) had contributed components for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) mission meant to study the sun.

Contributions

Commending the PSUs, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said on Sunday that Keltron had contributed 38 electronics modules for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) that was used to launch the mission on September 2, 2023.

Keltron had also provided support for carrying out tests on various types of electronics modules for the mission. The SIFL had contributed different types of forgings for the PSLV. This include forgings used in the propellant tanks and components in the Vikas rocket engine, the Minister said in a Facebook post.

The TCC had supplied 150 tonnes of sodium chlorate crystals for the mission and the KAL had supplied components used in the spacecraft separation system, the Minister said.

