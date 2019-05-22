Adithya’s police custody extended

The Judicial First Class Magistrate court at Kakkanad extended the police custody of Adithya Valavi on Wednesday by another 24 hours.

Hearing in the young IT professional’s bail plea will continue on Thursday. The police on Tuesday sought extension of his custody for three days.

Adithya was arrested on Sunday for allegedly forging documents implicating Cardinal George Alencherry in a set of bank transactions.

The case relates to the incidents in which Father Paul Thelakkatt handed over a set of documents to Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese Jacob Manathodath for consideration by the synod of bishops when it was in session in February.

The documents, which the police now claim were fabricated, were meant to show that the Cardinal had transferred substantial sums of money from his bank account to a private firm.

However, the Cardinal denied he had any account in the said bank.

Bishop Manathodath and Father Thelakkat were named in the FIR while Father Antoy Kallookaran, vicar of a parish near Muringoor, was named by the police as the fourth accused in the case.

Laymen raise concern

Meanwhile, a group of lay people have expressed their anxiety about the recent developments in the archdiocese.

Their first concern relates to a press conference early this week by the Apostolic Administrator and senior clergy during which the bishop claimed that the documents furnished before the synod of bishops against Cardinal Alencherry were not forged.

Josey Thomas from Vaikom was among those who spoke to the press.

He said that while the police said the documents were forged, the bishop maintained that they were not forged even though investigations were on.

The bishop, who was appointed to sort out the issues facing the archdiocese appeared to be making the situation worse, he said.