Adiraja Mariyumma, Sultana of Arakkal royal family, passed away

The 39th Sultana of the Arakkal royal family, Adiraja Mariyumma, a Cheriya Beekunji Beevi passed away at age of 87 years.

Bedridden due to old age and congenital diseases, she died at Almar Mahal, her residence inside the Arakkal building in Kannur City.

The sultana of the Arakkal dynasty, who ruled for centuries with women, ruled Kannur, Lakshadweep and the Maldives for centuries.

She was given the title of Sultana two years back following the death of Sultana Arakkal Adiraja Fatima Muthubeevi.

The vacant position in Kannur, the leadership of the churches, and the authority over the Arakkal family property and heritage remain with the Sultana. The eldest member of the family will soon be appointed the next sultan.

The late AP Alipi, who retired as the Madras Port Administrative Officer was her husband. She was survived by her children Adiraja Abdul Shukoor, Adiraja Naseema and Adiraja Rahina. The body of Adiraja Mariyumma would be buried at the City Juma Masjid.