ADIP appliances distribution on September 9

September 07, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Aids and assistive devices will be distributed to people with physical disabilities under the Union government’s ADIP (Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids Appliances) Scheme at TRK Higher Secondary School, Vaniyamkulam, on Saturday.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, will inaugurate the camp. P. Mammikkutty, MLA, will preside over the function. The appliances made by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) will be distributed under the banner of the Cubes EduCare Foundation.

