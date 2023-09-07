HamberMenu
ADIP appliances distribution on September 9

Aids and assistive devices will be distributed to people with physical disabilities at TRK Higher Secondary School in Vaniyamkulam

September 07, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Aids and assistive devices will be distributed to people with physical disabilities under the Union government’s ADIP (Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids Appliances) Scheme at TRK Higher Secondary School, Vaniyamkulam, on Saturday.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, will inaugurate the camp. P. Mammikkutty, MLA, will preside over the function. The appliances made by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) will be distributed under the banner of the Cubes EduCare Foundation.

