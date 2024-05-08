Adinad Gopi Sahitya Puraskaram for M. Mukundan

Writer M. Mukundan has been selected for the Adinad Gopi Sahitya Puraskaram instituted by the Kollam District Library Council and his family members in memory of the author. The award carries a purse of ₹25,000 and a citation. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will handover the award at a function to be held at Kadappakada Sports Club on May 18. State Library Council secretary V.K. Madhu will hand over books worth ₹10,000 from Prabhat Books as Adinad Gopi Endowment to the Aickarakkonam Public Library at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.