Adieu to three more victims of Kuwait fire accident

Heartbreaking scenes unfolded as the funerals of three more victims of the devastating fire at an apartment complex in Kuwait were held amid large gatherings on Sunday. The mortal remains of Sreehari, a native of Ithithanam, near Changanassery, were brought to his residence from the morgue in the morning. A large number of people poured into the house to catch a final glimpse of the deceased. The last rites were performed on the premises of his house by the afternoon, and the body was cremated by 2 p.m.

Leaders visit

Union Minister George Kurien, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani, and senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan were among those who visited Sreehari’s home and pacified the bereaved family. Sreehari, who leaves behind his parents and two brothers, had gone to Kuwait only in the first week of June.

The mortal remains of Shibu Varghese were brought to his home near Payippad in the morning and kept for the public to pay homage. Following a funeral service that began in the afternoon, the body was laid to rest at the St. George Malankara Catholic Church near here. Fr. Joseph Vaniyappurakkal, vicar general, Changanassery archdiocese, led the funeral service. Shibu is survived by his wife, Rosy Thomas, and their three-year-old son Aiden Varghese.

The mortal remains of Thomas C. Oommen were brought to his under-construction home on Saturday evening. People, even from faraway locations, poured in to pay their last respects to the deceased. After a funeral service at home, the body was laid to rest at St. John’s Orthodox Church in Mepral on Sunday afternoon. Thomas leaves behind his parents, wife, and two children.

The mortal remains of Akash S. Nair, a native of Mudiyoorkkonam, near Pandalam, were cremated the previous day, while the body of Stephin Sabu, a native of Pampady, near Kottayam, will be laid to rest on Monday.

