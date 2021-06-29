Adhere to COVID protocol: CM

Thiruvananthapuram

29 June 2021 22:17 IST

He says State has distributed 1,38,62,459 doses of vaccines

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has cautioned that the COVID protocol and safety precautions be followed strictly by all those who have been vaccinated.

As vaccines do not prevent infections, the chances of those who are vaccinated getting infected and then transmitting the infection to others are high. Hence, there should be no laxity in following the protocol.

Vaccination is still the best weapon that can be used to fight COVID and the aim will be to augment the pace of vaccination as vaccines are made available, so that the goal of herd immunity can be achieved.

As on June 29, the State has distributed 1,38,62,459 doses of vaccines. This includes 1,07,05,024 first doses, while 31,57,435 persons have received both doses. In all, 40% of the State’s population has received at least one dose of COVID vaccine while 12% have been fully vaccinated.

Among healthcare workers, 5,36,218 have been administered the first dose and the second dose to 4,26,853 of them. Among other front- line workers, 5,51,272 were given the first dose and 4,29,737 the second dose.

A total of 78,12,226 people over the age of 45 have been administered the first dose and the second dose to 22,76,856 persons.

Among the 18-44 year age group, 18,05,308 have received the first dose, while 23,989 have been administered the second dose.

Mr. Vijayan pointed out that while the Centre had stated that 25% of the vaccines would be distributed through private hospitals, this was not happening. Private hospitals were procuring vaccines through other agencies even now. If these vaccine distribution issues were sorted out, vaccination would be faster, taking the State closer to the goal of herd immunity.

The government had asked banks not to initiate recovery proceedings against the next of kin of persons who had succumbed to COVID-19.

The Chief Minister also asked the PSC to ensure isolation rooms for COVID-19 patients who appear for tests.