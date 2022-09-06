Adhere to COVID-19 protocol during festivities: DMO

‘Maintain social distancing, wear masks’

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
September 06, 2022 22:57 IST

Meetings and celebrations as part of the Onam festivities should be held in full compliance with the COVID-19 protocol, the District Medical Officer (DMO) has said.

Those taking part in various celebrations should maintain social distancing and wear masks to cover nose and mouth. If one comes into physical contact with others in public spaces, wash hands with soap and water or sanitise them, the DMO said on Tuesday.

Those with symptoms of fever, cold, cough, or throat pain should not take part in public functions. They should not mingle with others and must get themselves tested for COVID-19.

If a household includes bedridden patients, those with serious illnesses, pregnant women or children, there is a need to be alert, the DMO said.

SMS – which stands for soap, mask and social distancing – should be followed during the Onam celebrations, the DMO added.

