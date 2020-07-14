Adhere to COVID-19 norms, parties told

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed all political parties and other organisations in the State to strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the State and Central governments, while organising dharnas, demonstrations and protest meetings.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chali directed the State government to take preventive measures to ensure that no political party or associations shall violate the directives issued by both the governments to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

The directives were issued on a public interest litigation filed by John Numpeli Junior of Kochi and two others seeking to restrain political parties and their affiliated organisation from conducting dharnas and demonstrations, in violation of the COVID-19 guidelines and regulation.

The court observed that the directives of the Centre and State governments made it clear that the guidelines were intended to be strictly adhered to by all citizens, political parties, and associations. Violation of these guidelines was punishable.

The court pointed out that a notification issued by the government on July 2 spoke about regulating social gathering. Regulation 3(a) in the notification stipulated that no kind of social gathering, including get-together, processions, dharna, congregations, and demonstrations shall be conducted without the written permission of the authority concerned.

The regulation further ordered that the maximum participants in such social gathering shall not exceed 10 persons and that the participants should wear face cover/masks, use sanitiser and observe physical distance of six feet among themselves.

The court noted that during unlock-2 period, certain activities, including, social, political, sports, entrainment, academic, cultural and religions functions and other large-scale congregations were not allowed.

The Bench directed the State goverment to inform the court about the action taken against those who had violated the guidelines and directives.

The petitioner said that despite the regulations and ban on public gatherings, political parties were organising dharnas, processions, and demonstrations in violation of these directives and guidelines. The organisation of such huge gatherings would only increase the spread of COVID-19.