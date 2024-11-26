ADVERTISEMENT

ADGP seeks report on photo shoot of police personnel at Sabarimala

Updated - November 26, 2024 07:11 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

A group of police officers on duty allegedly posed for a photo on the holy 18 steps at the Sannidhanam

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) S. Sreejith on Tuesday called for a detailed report regarding an incident at Sabarimala where a group of police officers on duty posed for a photo on the holy 18 steps at the Sannidhanam with their backs to the temple.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversial incident occurred on Sunday when 30 police officers posed for a photograph while standing on the steps. The image, which quickly went viral on social media, triggered widespread criticism, with some accusing the personnel of disrespecting the sanctity of the temple.

According to official sources, the photo shoot happened around 1.30 p.m. on Sunday, after the temple had closed. “These officers were stationed for duty at the holy 18 steps, and it appears that the photo was captured by a media person present at the Sannidhanam. Preliminary inquiries suggest negligence on the part of the officers involved,” said sources.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from several Hindu organisations which accused the police of disregarding the traditions at Sabarimala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Following the ADGP’s directive, Sannidhanam Special Officer K.E. Baiju filed a report on the episode.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US