ADGP seeks report on photo shoot of police personnel at Sabarimala

A group of police officers on duty allegedly posed for a photo on the holy 18 steps at the Sannidhanam

Updated - November 26, 2024 07:11 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) S. Sreejith on Tuesday called for a detailed report regarding an incident at Sabarimala where a group of police officers on duty posed for a photo on the holy 18 steps at the Sannidhanam with their backs to the temple.

The controversial incident occurred on Sunday when 30 police officers posed for a photograph while standing on the steps. The image, which quickly went viral on social media, triggered widespread criticism, with some accusing the personnel of disrespecting the sanctity of the temple.

According to official sources, the photo shoot happened around 1.30 p.m. on Sunday, after the temple had closed. “These officers were stationed for duty at the holy 18 steps, and it appears that the photo was captured by a media person present at the Sannidhanam. Preliminary inquiries suggest negligence on the part of the officers involved,” said sources.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from several Hindu organisations which accused the police of disregarding the traditions at Sabarimala.

Following the ADGP’s directive, Sannidhanam Special Officer K.E. Baiju filed a report on the episode.

Published - November 26, 2024 07:07 pm IST

