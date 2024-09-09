ADGP-RSS leader meet: V. Muraleedharan seeks CM’s explanation

BJP leader and former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan has accused Congress leaders and the UDF of demeaning voters in Thrissur by claiming that Suresh Gopi’s victory in Thrissur was due to the Pooram controversy.

Mr. Muraleedharan argued that such accusations from the UDF leaders V.D. Satheesan and P.K. Kunhalikutty disrespect the people of Thrissur.

“RSS leaders will respond at an appropriate time regarding the meeting with ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar. The BJP leaders need not comment about it,” he said.

Mr. Muraleedharan questioned why the Chief Minister has not explained the purpose of the ADGP visit, suggesting that it is the Chief Minister’s responsibility to clarify if Ajith Kumar was sent as a messenger.

Mr. Muraleedharan argued that UDF candidate K. Muraleedharan fled from Vadakara due to fear of contesting. LDF’s Sunil Kumar did not lead even in his own panchayat. He also criticised the Congress for not allocating a seat to sitting MP T.N. Prathapan..

He said that Congress leader V.D. Satheesan had lit lamps in front of a Golwalkar picture in Paravur in 2006 and he participated in a Bharatiya Vichara Kendra event in Thrissur in 2013. However, Mr. Muraleedharan claimed that Mr. Satheesan has not understood RSS leaders and noted that RSS leaders like Mohan Bhagwat do not stay in five-star hotels but prefer to stay with RSS workers.