ADGP P. Vijayan has taken charge as Director of the Kerala Police Academy. “The State needs an efficient police force, which can make the idea of ‘Navakeralam’ by the Kerala government a reality. Necessary additions will be made in the syllabus for the police training to prepare an efficient police force,” he said after taking charge.

