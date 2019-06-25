ADGP-led special team to probe Sajan’s death

The State police have formed a special team to investigate the controversial suicide of NRI investor Sajan Parayil.

Additional Director General of Police Shaik Darvesh Saheb is supervising the politically sensitive probe that could entangle top leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kannur as it progresses.

Assistant Commissioner, Narcotic Cell, Kannur, and Sub Inspector, Valapattanam, are heading the high-profile investigation.

Officials said the government appeared to have ordered the investigation to tamp down public anger over the suicide of the businessman. Officials said the police had registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Cr.PC.

The police would re-record the statement of Sajan’s widow, who had blamed Anthoor municipal chairperson P.K. Shyamala for her husband’s death. They would also look into the allegation that the project had overrun its ₹10 crore budget due to red tape created by municipal authorities.

To examine documents

Investigators will also peruse Sajan’s applications, objections raised by civil engineers and the works he had executed at the last minute to rectify the purported violations. Officials said they would question Ms. Shyamala and Sajan’s brother, Sreejith, who had also accused the chairperson of high-handedness. Mr. Sreejith had also stated that Sajan’s proximity to CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan had marred his business prospects in the municipality.