ADGP executed blueprint to disrupt Thrissur Pooram as directed by CM, alleges Satheesan

Published - September 24, 2024 08:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan inaugurating a protest organised by the block committees of the Congress in Ernakulam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is protecting M.R. Ajith Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), as he had successfully executed a blueprint to disrupt Thrissur Pooram to facilitate the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in the recent elections.

“The ADGP came up with a plan three days before the Pooram festivities to disrupt the smooth conduct of the event. Mr. Kumar was given the assignment to disrupt the festival by the Chief Minister,” he alleged at a protest meet organised by the block committees of the Congress in Ernakulam on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Mr. Vijayan and against the alleged criminalisation of the Home department and the “tacit understanding between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the BJP”.

He said it was ironic that the person who was responsible for disrupting Pooram was entrusted with the task of submitting a report on the incident. Mr. Satheesan said the investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into the multi-crore Karuvannur Co-operative Bank scam had come to a standstill after the Lok Sabha elections. This remained a testimony to the unholy alliance between the CPI(M) and the BJP, he alleged.

