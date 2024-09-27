ADGP Ajith Kumar’s statement recorded 

A high-level team headed by State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb on Friday reportedly recorded the statement of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M.R. Ajith Kumar in connection with his alleged secret parleys with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leadership.

Mr. Ajith Kumar, who arrived at the State Police Headquarters early in the day, left only by late evening. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had ordered the probe based on the accusation raised by the Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan. Later, the Communist Party of India (CPI) questioned the moral propriety of Mr. Ajith Kumar continuing in the top post and accused the officer of contravening the Left Democratic Front (LDF) policy.

The CPI and the Rashtriya Janata Dal demanded Mr. Ajith Kumar’s removal from the post during the LDF meeting to facilitate a free and fair enquiry against the officer.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan maintained that any evidence of wrongdoing would entail action against Mr. Ajith Kumar.