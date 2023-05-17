Addressing problems related to rapid urbanisation vital, says Minister

May 17, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Addressing issues related to rapid urbanisation of the State has a key role to play in building a modern Kerala, Minister for Local Self-governments M.B. Rajesh has said. He was inaugurating the Kerala Urban Dialogues series organised by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) here on Wednesday.

“At the current rate of urbanisation, as many as 92.8% of people in the State will be living in urban areas by 2035. This is double the national and global rates of urbanisation. This urbanisation is happening on its own. We have not been able to give it direction or do any planning. We have not yet addressed urbanisation in a way it should have been. This is what the government is trying to do now with the framing of a comprehensive urban policy. The order for setting up an Urban Commission of experts to work on this policy will be issued soon,” said Mr. Rajesh.

Cities’ unique identity

He said the suggestions that are gained from the urban dialogue series as well as from consultations with a wide range of stakeholders, including common people, will go into the preparation of the urban policy. All the issues that the cities are facing currently, including housing and waste management, as well as the impact of disasters specifically due to urbanisation will be studied, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (LSGD) Sarada Muraleedharan said that the urban areas in the State are marked by unplanned development. Every city needs to have its own identity, which has to be conserved even when it grows. After the floods of 2018, local bodies in the State have also become central to disaster management and climate resilience efforts. The urban policy has to take into account all these realities and also focus on equitable infrastructure, she said.

SPVs for key projects

Mayors and municipal chairpersons from across the State participated in the event. M. Anilkumar, Kochi Mayor and president of the Mayor’s Chamber of Kerala, spoke on the need for urban bodies to generate funds through the floating of municipal bonds. They could also get work done efficiently with the formation of special purpose vehicles (SPV) for key projects.

State Planning Board member Jiju P. Alex said that the geographical, historical and social peculiarities of each city have to be considered in the planning process. KILA Director General Joy Elamon and Chief Town Planner H. Prasanth spoke.

KILA will collaborate with leading academic and policy partners for the dialogue series. The speakers will be eminent national and international specialists in the urban sector, including policy makers, scholars, urban planners, designers, entrepreneurs and various related stakeholders.