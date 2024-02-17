Addressing healthcare challenges, setting up AIIMS in Kasaragod remain priorities, says Rajmohan Unnithan

February 17, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

As Kasaragod braces for another Lok Sabha election, its incumbent MP Rajmohan Unnithan of the Congress, a stranger to the constituency in 2019 polls, shares his experience with The Hindu’s correspondent, C.P. Sajit

How has your involvement in Kasaragod been in the last five years?

Reflecting on my journey, I no longer feel like a stranger in Kasaragod. Though I was initially hesitant, I surrendered before the love of the people. Now, I am one among them, participating in all their festivals, sharing their happiness and sorrow. People have accepted me with all their love and affection, just like when I arrived in the district five years ago. They now affectionately call me ‘Unnicha’.

Were you able to fulfil the promises made to the people?

In these five years, the doors of my office were always open for people, irrespective of which party they belonged to. I didn’t miss any functions or festivals in the Lok Sabha constituency of Kasaragod. Despite claims that the constituency would become neglected, I kept my promise of being available to Assembly segments at all times, actively participating in local events, and addressing their concerns.

What are your achievements as an MP?

I utilised the entire ₹5 crore allocated under the MPLAD scheme for development works. I also leveraged my privileges as an MP to obtain funds from various Central schemes for village development, road construction, and assisting those suffering from major diseases. My interventions in Parliament led to improvements in railway stations, more halts for trains earlier skipping the railway station, demand to include Tulu language in the Eighth Scheduleof the Constitution, and securing vital infrastructure projects for Kasaragod. I maintained 86% attendance in Parliament, participating in 52 debates and raising 208 questions, including delivering the motion of thanks to the President’s address.

What has been the biggest challenge for you?

Looking ahead, addressing healthcare challenges and establishing an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kasaragod remain my priorities. Patients and endosulfan victims still rely on hospitals in Mangaluru and Kannur for treatment. Despite efforts, the State government’s reluctance poses hurdles, diverting the proposed AIIMS to Kozhikode. Besides, the Coastal Regulation Zone norms have adversely affected several panchayats, impacting residents and fishermen.

Was there stiff resistance from a section of party leaders in the district when you were nominated as Congress candidate in 2019? Do you anticipate this being a hurdle in the upcoming election if the party chooses you again to contest from here?

There is no resistance within the party; all are united. Reports of confrontation with local leaders are merely media creations. I enjoy unwavering support from local leadership, evidenced by successful organisational efforts like ‘Samaragni’, which brought together all party leaders and workers.

What do you think about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections? Will it be in favour of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the State?

I am optimistic about securing a sweeping mandate for the UDF, aiming to usher in a change of governance both at the State and Centre, challenging the dominance of the current alliances.

