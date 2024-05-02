Address woes of students, rights panel tells Calicut University

May 02, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Calicut University authorities to address the concerns and woes of students who joined the B.Sc Printing Technology course offered by the varsity on distance education mode.

SHRC Acting Chairperson K. Baijunath asked the varsity Registrar to complete the course immediately without imperilling the future of the students.

The Commission acted on a complaint filed by a student named Adityan from Vallikkunnu saying that the course that began in 2014 had not been completed yet.

The Registrar, in his report to the Commission, admitted that the course could not be completed because of technical hurdles. He said the reasons for the delay were delineated before the university’s standing committee for examinations, and that practical training for the third and fifth semester students would begin soon.

The Commission said the university had launched the B.Sc Printing Technology course without making enough preparations.

