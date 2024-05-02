ADVERTISEMENT

Address woes of students, rights panel tells Calicut University

May 02, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Student files complaint stating that the course that began in 2014 has not been completed yet

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Calicut University authorities to address the concerns and woes of students who joined the B.Sc Printing Technology course offered by the varsity on distance education mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHRC Acting Chairperson K. Baijunath asked the varsity Registrar to complete the course immediately without imperilling the future of the students.

The Commission acted on a complaint filed by a student named Adityan from Vallikkunnu saying that the course that began in 2014 had not been completed yet.

The Registrar, in his report to the Commission, admitted that the course could not be completed because of technical hurdles. He said the reasons for the delay were delineated before the university’s standing committee for examinations, and that practical training for the third and fifth semester students would begin soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Commission said the university had launched the B.Sc Printing Technology course without making enough preparations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US