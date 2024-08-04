Address teacher education first for quality improvement: M.A. Khader

The teacher education system should undergo a transformation for improvement in quality of school education, former director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) M.A. Khader has said.

He was speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of an education seminar here recently. The government had a few days ago given condition approval to the second part of the Dr. Khader-led committee’s report on reforms in the school education system.

Dr. Khader said the best educational models around the world addressed teacher education first for quality improvement, not the school. Teaching job was not a right. The aim of education was development of a child, but this was not given attention. “Besides having aptitude and ability, a real teacher should be able to nurture a student into a human being.”

Responding to the government proposal to introduce 30% minimum marks in the theory component of each subject in the SSLC examinations, Dr. Khader said thrust should first be given to learning in the classroom. Evaluation only came later. If it were ensured that every child learned and developed, no problems would be encountered during evaluation. Equity, and not just equality, should be achieved. “A teacher should be able to give attention to each student according to his/her academic needs.”

While the National Education Policy (NEP) has included Classes IX to XII in the secondary stage, the State’s new Kerala Curriculum Framework has diverged from the NEP by bracketing Classes VIII to XII under secondary. The Khader committee too has recommended that the secondary section comprise Classes VIII to XII. Detaching Class VIII from secondary and attaching it to elementary education would result in structural change would results in practical problems such as change in posts and pay scale. It could affect the education system and the government decision-making too, Dr. Khader pointed out.

The committee moots appointment of teachers for secondary education in a uniform manner for enhancing their quality. The minimum qualification for teaching at this level would be a Master’s degree. This recommendation would not harm any teacher for it would be applicable to new appointments.

The minimum qualification for the elementary level would be a graduate degree. The approach that a primary or preprimary teacher need have only basic qualification such as diploma was wrong. Some countries required preprimary teachers to have Masters degree for they need to be very knowledgeable to teach young children, Dr. Khader said.