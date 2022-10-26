Address people’s anxieties on Attakulangara flyover: Sivakumar

Former Minister and Congress leader V.S. Sivakumar has asked the State government to take steps to address the anxieties of the people in connection with the construction of the Attakulangara flyover.

Mr. Sivakumar said the area had hundreds of houses, ‘agraharams’, commercial establishments, and places of worship of various religions. The government should be willing to hold urgent discussions with the local people there and hear their opinions.

The residents informed Mr. Sivakumar that they had given up land earlier for road development. Residents’ associations office-bearers of Attakulangara, Puthen Street, and Karimadom Colony, traders’ organisations representatives, Jamaat office-bearers, and representatives of other places of worship, were present.