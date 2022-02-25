Address other pressing needs before implementing SilverLine: K.P. Kannan

‘Give priority to post-flood reconstruction, COVID preventive health-care system’

Instead of going after the expensive semi-high-speed SilverLine project, the State government should give priority to post-flood reconstruction and post-COVID-19 preventive public health-care system, apart from ensuring timely completion of existing projects, said Professor K.P. Kannan, Honorary Fellow, Centre for Development Studies (CDS).

Addressing a discussion on ‘The SilverLine project and the future of Kerala’ organised by the CDS on Friday, Prof. Kannan said the total capital expenditure of the LDF government in the last five years was around ₹47,960 crore, and as per the revised expenditure, it would come around ₹66,000 crore. “The total outlay for new projects in the last five years is almost equal to the projected cost of the SilverLine project. Is this the most important priority of the LDF government now?” Prof. Kannan asked former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac.

“Why are you not giving any priority to the eco-restoration and rural development projects that are capable of catalysing economic growth and creating employment?” asked Prof. Kannan. Addressing the apprehensions of the participants in the discussion, Mr. Isaac said since transport plays an important role in the economic development of a State, an efficient and speedy transport system was the need of the hour for industrial growth in Kerala. No one would raise a question of profitability when around ₹60,000 crore is spent on the National Highways Development Project. Considering the limitations of the State in developing other modes of transport, an independent rail corridor was essential for the industrial and economical development, said Mr. Isaac. On queries related to adopting standard gauge instead of broad gauge lines for the rail project, he said globally 95 per cent of the high-speed rail projects are built on standard gauge. Further, there are limitations for straightening the existing broad gauge lines in Kerala as around 40 per cent of the length of the broad gauge lines have varying degrees of curves. Also, it is not possible to straighten the V-shaped or U-shaped portions in the existing lines. Hence, an independent rail network is more feasible for the State, said Mr. Isaac. On the other side, the participants questioned the logic of comparing the rail project with road projects. The State should give priority to strengthening public finance and developing inland waterways and coastal shipping for decongesting the roads, said Prof. Kannan. Here, the choice of the technology is decided by the lender. In fact, it will come as a package of imported system that is alien to Kerala, he added.