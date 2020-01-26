Address nature’s uncertainties, scientists told

The 32nd Kerala Science Congress began at the Yuvakshetra Institute of Management Studies (YIMS), Mundur, on Saturday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging the scientific community to address uncertainties of nature with scientific interventions.

Inaugurating the conference, the Chief Minister asked scientists not to get buckled under the pressures of those spreading superstitions of various kinds.

“Spreading superstitions is against the Constitution,” Mr. Vijayan said, adding those ruling the country should be taught what science is all about.

The Chief Minister cautioned the people against those trying to cover scientific knowledge with superstitions and ignorance. “Science becomes fruitful when it helps society. Science has to be for society,” he said. He called upon the Science Congress to come up with ideas and suggestions that could address the concerns of climate change, waste treatment, and natural disasters.

Unheard maladies

He said scientists should examine if the surfacing of unheard maladies and viruses had any connection with climate change. ‘Science and technology for climate change resilience and adaptation’ was the focal theme of the Science Congress organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) in association with the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) and the YIMS.

The Chief Minister gave away the State awards to selected scientists.