Address lapses in forward panel: NSS

Accusing the State government of being apathetic towards the welfare of the forward communities, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has urged the State government to address the lapses in the functioning of the Kerala State Welfare Corporation for Forward Communities.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, G. Sukumaran Nair, general secretary of the organisation, said there were rampant complaints among members of the forward communities on the non-availability of assistance from the Corporation to meritorious candidates.

‘‘Whether it is due to inefficiency of the Corporation or non-allocation of funds by the State government should promptly be found out. In any case, this is a serious lapse on the part of the State government and hence it should be regarded as a discriminatory approach of the forward communities,’’ the statement said.

While the commission for welfare of minority communities, constituted in 2016, could submit a report of its study to the Chief Minister within the stipulated time period, the government neither initiated steps to appoint a new commission nor permitted the previous commission to remain in office till the new appointment.

Worse still, the member secretary in the newly-appointed commission had been unable to assume charge due to lack of eligibility and no steps had been initiated to replace him till now.

“Even as a statutory commission was already existing, the government again appointed a two-member commission in March this year to ascertain the criteria for fixing the 10% reservation for the economically weaker sections among the forward communities, as proposed by the Union government. While this commission was mandated to submit its report in three months, no steps are known to have been taken in this direction afterwards,” Mr. Nair said.

According to him, the reluctance of the State government to reveal the report’ s content through a notification was indeed an act of forsaking the rights of the forward communities. “It should be noted that this government has been negligent towards providing office, staff and adequate funds for ensuring an efficient operation of both the commission and the Corporation. This is indeed deplorable,” the statement said.