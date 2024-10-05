Address issues related to night-time traffic on NH 766, says Rahul

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has urged the Centre to expedite steps to address issues related to night-time travel on Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Mr. Gandhi said the night traffic ban on a section of NH-766 passing through the Bandipur National Park had been a long-standing issue in the Wayanad constituency.

There had been a demand to lift the night traffic ban or provide alternative routes, he said. Mr. Gandhi added that he had repeatedly requested the Kerala Chief Minister and other Ministers to address the inter-State concern. He urged Mr. Gadkari to take up the matter with the Ministries concerned and the State governments to find a viable solution to the matter.

Mr. Gandhi said he had received several representations regarding the possibility of constructing an underground road tunnel parallel to the underground section of the proposed Nilambur-Nanjangud railway line passing through the Bandipur National Park.

He added that he had been informed that a detailed project report for the Nilambur-Nanjangud project was expected to be submitted to the Railway Board soon. Therefore, the feasibility study on constructing an underground tunnel parallel to the proposed Nilambur-Nanjangud railway line through the national park would help address issues related to night-time travel, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.