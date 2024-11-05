Address flaws in ECHS scheme, say ex-servicemen in Kozhikode

Ex-servicemen and their dependents in Kozhikode district have demanded that the flaws in the implementation of their contributory health insurance scheme be corrected at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Functionaries of the Kerala State Ex-Services League, an organisation working for the welfare of ex-servicemen, say that major private hospitals in Kozhikode are not part of the list of healthcare institutions empanelled in the Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS). Some hospitals are withdrawing from the scheme because authorities have not cleared their dues. Additionally, some empanelled hospitals deny treatment to the ex-servicemen and their dependents if approached during the night and on holidays.

They point out that the rates of the Central Government Health Scheme, especially for surgeries and other treatments, have not been revised after 2014. Room facilities in hospitals are not provided to all admitted ECHS patients. Seriously ill patients are inconvenienced by being placed in low-facility wards. Some patients are being denied treatment by citing a lack of bed availability. The medicines prescribed by outpatient department doctors in empanelled hospitals are being substituted with those in different dosages from the ECHS polyclinic. There have also been delays in getting government approval for surgeries and other treatments. The league functionaries have demanded that the medicines prescribed by doctors be provided from the empanelled hospitals for at least a week and that those prescribed by specialist doctors be made available to patients without alteration.

In a memorandum to the authorities, they have demanded that super-speciality hospitals in Kozhikode, such as Aster MIMS Hospital, Meitra Hospital, IQRAA Hospital, Starcare Hospital, and Malabar Hospital, be included on the list of empanelled institutions. The Kozhikode ECHS polyclinic, which has over 40,000 beneficiaries, including ex-servicemen and their dependents, should be upgraded and adequate staff be recruited in all polyclinics. Furthermore, steps should be taken to resume cashless treatments previously provided by ASTER MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode, and a polyclinic should be established in Vadakara, either independently or in affiliation with the Kozhikode ECHS.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.