Address e-governance pitfalls: Governor

Steps to protect privacy and enhancing cybersecurity should be accorded priority while implementing e-governance initiatives, Governor P. Sathasivam has said.

He was delivering the inaugural address at a two-day national seminar on ‘e-governance for better governance’ organised by the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) here on Monday.

The Governor pointed out that privacy and security issues were often raised as criticism against e-governance projects that handled massive databases.

Aadhaar linking

“Stringent measures were necessary to protect people’s privacy and ensure cybersecurity. Who knows, tomorrow’s wars may be fought not with missiles, but with bugs and viruses designed to bring a society to standstill. The increasing demand to ensure Aadhaar linking for social media accounts to avoid misinformation campaigns is also to be seen in such a perspective,” he opined.

Mr. Sathasivam also delved on the prevalence of suspicion regarding e-governance initiatives concerning revenue and land records.

He advocated steps to bring the records of undisputed properties, especially those in urban and semi-urban areas, on the e-governance platform. Other records that pertained to land under dispute would soon follow, thereby enabling society to benefit from its implementation.

He also called for concerted efforts to automate the processes involved in online service delivery. Under the existing mechanism, one had to follow the old manual system to get a certificate online.

The scenario existed despite the State having established a well-set technology framework that was aided by superior connectivity and mobile penetration.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Kerala ARC chairman V.S. Achuthanandan said the commission was focussed on formulating initiatives aimed at strengthening e-governance projects.

He alleged that insisting Aadhaar for various services in violation of the Supreme Court directive was part of furthering the agenda of certain sections. The issue must be deliberated at length to evolve corrective measures.

VS flags service charges

He also questioned the propriety of levying service charges by common service centres, including Akshaya outlets, for services that were supposed to be delivered free of charge to the public.

Electronics and IT Department secretary M. Sivasankar, Department of Defence Production secretary Ajay Kumar, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances Secretary K.V. Eapen, Kerala ARC member C.P. Nair, member-secretary Sheela Thomas, and Institute of Management in Government Director K. Jayakumar spoke.