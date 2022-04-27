Address complaints of sound pollution: child panel

‘Complaints should be addressed within two hours’

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed that complaints by children on sound pollution from places of worship of various religions should be addressed within two hours.

The commission directed the Chief Secretary, State Police Chief, and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) chairperson to issue orders in this regard.

Acting on a complaint by two residents of Kollam district, the commission member Reni Antony on Wednesday said that use of loudspeakers, microphones or other sound equipment in places of worship of various religions, prayer meetings, festival grounds, and other religious events should adhere to the provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000

The commission also directed the PCB chairperson to take steps to check noise decibel levels and submit a report within a time frame if sought by the police officers concerned following complaints by children and the public.

Observing that though laws and orders on noise pollution existed in the country, these were not implemented properly, the commission asked the Kollam Collector, PCB’s environmental engineer, and Punalur municipal secretary to inspect the noise levels at the Aarampuna Aayiravalli temple at Punalur and take necessary action.

The complainants had alleged that owing to the functioning of the temple loudspeaker at decibel levels above 90, students in the surrounding areas could not study and suffered from health problems. Despite requests, the temple secretary refused to reduce the noise levels.

The Kollam Collector’s report to the commission said the temple microphone use had been discontinued and the box speakers were used only during pujas in the morning and evening. The temple secretary had been told to follow the rules and warned of strict action.

The commission said all places of worship should regulate their noise levels and use loudspeakers as stipulated in the law to avoid any hardship to students.