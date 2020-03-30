Address blockade issue, HC tells Centre, States

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Kerala and Karnataka governments to address the issue of blockade put up by Karnataka on roads bordering Kerala, preventing free movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities and ambulances.

Hearing PIL

The Bench comprising Justices A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P. Chali was hearing a public interest litigation seeking to ensure safety of citizens during the lockdown period.

The Bench said the Centre and the State governments concerned must address the issue without delay. This was more so because human lives were at stake.