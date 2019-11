Additional trains for Ayyappa devotees

Railways will runs additional Sabari special trains between December 6, 2019 and January 18, 2020 to clear the rush of pilgrims during the current Mandalam–Makaravilakku festival in Sabarimala.

The special trains between Nizamabad and Kollam via Kacheguda, Gooty, and Renigunta ( train number 07613) will leave Nizamabad at 12 p.m. on December 6, 13 and 22 to reach Kollam at 11.55 p.m. the next day. Kollam-Nizamabad Special (07614) will leave Kollam at 3 a.m. on December 13 and 17 to reach Nizamabad at 3.40 p.m. the next day.

The Hyderabad–Kollam Special via Kazipet, Vijayawada, and Renigunta (07109) will leave Hyderabad at 3.55 p.m. on December 11, 15, and 19 and January 3, 6,10 and 13 to reach Kollam at 11.55 p.m. the next day. Kollam–Hyderabad Special will leave Kollam at 3 a.m. on December 8, 15, 21, 24, 25, and 31, January 5, 8, 12 and 15 to reach Hyderabad at 10.45 a.m. the next day.

Hyderabad – Kollam Special via Vikarabad, Raichur, and Guntakal (07141) will leave Hyderabad at 4.35 p.m. on January 2, 5, 8, 9, 12, and 14 to reach Kollam at 11.55 p.m. the next day. Kollam–Hyderabad Special (07142) will leave Kollam at 3 a.m. on January 4, 7,10, 11, 14 and 16 to reach Hyderabad at 10.45 a.m. the next day.

Hyderabad–Kollam Special via Guntur, Renigunta (07133) will leave Hyderabad at 2.40 p.m on January 16 to reach Kollam at 11.55 p.m. the next day. Kollam – Hyderabad Special (07134) will leave Kollam at 3 a.m. on January 18 to reach Hyderabad at 10.45 a.m. the next day.

Karimnagar–Kollam Special via Warangal, Vijayawada, and Renigunta (07113) will leave Karimnagar at 4 p.m. on December 29 to reach Kollam at 11.55 p.m. the next day.

Sirpurkagaznagar–Kollam Special via Warangal, Vijayawada, and Renigunta (07111) will leave Sirpurkagaznagar at 4.20 p.m. on December 23 to reach Kollam at 11.55 p.m. the next day.

Kakinada Town–Kollam Special via Vijayawada, and Renigunta (07211) will leave Kakinada Town at 12.35 a.m. on December 19, 22, 24, 25, and 29, January 2, 4, 5, 8, 11, 12 and 15 to reach Kollam at 6.50 a.m. the next day. Kollam– Kakinada Town Special (07212) train will leave Kollam at 10 a.m. on December 20, 23, 25, 26, and 30, and January 3, 5, 6, 9, 12, 13 and 16 to reach Kakinada Town at 2.50 p.m. the next day.

Machilipatnam–Kollam Special via Vijayawada, Renigunta (07221) will leave Machilipatnam at 12.15 a.m. on December 20 to reach Kollam at 6.50 a.m. the next day. Kollam–Machilipatnam Special (07222) will leave Kollam at 10 a.m. on December 21 to reach Machilipatnam at 1.45 p.m. the next day.

Narsapur–Kollam Special via Bhimavaram, Vijayawada, and Renigunta (07217) will leave Narsapur at 12.45 a.m. on December 31 to reach Kollam at 6.50 a.m. the next day. Kollam–Narsapur Special (07218) will leave Kollam at 10 a.m. on January 1 to reach Narsapur at 1.15 p.m. the next day.

Vijayawada–Kollam Special via Ongole, Gudur, and Renigunta (07219) will leave Vijaywada at 6.25 a.m. on December 8 to reach Kollam at 6.50 a.m. the next day. Kollam–Vijayawada Special (07220) will leave Kollam at 10 a.m. on December 9 to reach Vijayawada at 10.20 a.m. the next day.

Aurangabad–Kollam Special via Nanded, Nizamabad, Kacheguda, Gooty, and Tirupati (07505) will leave Aurangabad at 11 a.m. on December 7 to reach Kollam at 3 a.m. on December 9.

Akola–Kollam Special via Nanded, Nizamabad, Kacheguda, Gooty, and Tirupati (07507) will leave Akola at 11.50 a.m. on December 14 to reach Kollam at 3 a.m. on December 16, according to the Railways.

Adilabad–Kollam Special via Nizamabad, Kacheguda, Gooty, and Tirupati (07509) will leave Adilabad at 1.35 p.m. on December 28 to reach Kollam at 3 a.m.on December 30.

Kollam–Tirupati Special via Katpadi, and Chittoor (07506) will leave Kollam at 6 a.m. December 30 to reach Tirupati at 1 a.m. the next day.