Additional trains between Mumbai and Kanyakumari 

December 21, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A superfast special train will be operated between Mumbai CMST and Kanyakumari stations by the Railways for the convenience of passengers ahead of Christmas, said a release from the Southern Railways on Wednesday. Train No. 01461 Mumbai CSMT–Kanyakumari superfast special will leave Mumbai CSMT at 3.30 p.m. on Thursday and reach Kanyakumari at 11.20 p.m. on Friday. In the return direction, the trains (Train No. 01462) will leave Kanyakumari at 2.15 p.m. on Saturday and reach Mumbai CMST at 11.00 p.m. the next day, said the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US