Additional trains between Mumbai and Kanyakumari 

December 21, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A superfast special train will be operated between Mumbai CMST and Kanyakumari stations by the Railways for the convenience of passengers ahead of Christmas, said a release from the Southern Railways on Wednesday. Train No. 01461 Mumbai CSMT–Kanyakumari superfast special will leave Mumbai CSMT at 3.30 p.m. on Thursday and reach Kanyakumari at 11.20 p.m. on Friday. In the return direction, the trains (Train No. 01462) will leave Kanyakumari at 2.15 p.m. on Saturday and reach Mumbai CMST at 11.00 p.m. the next day, said the release.

