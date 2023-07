Additional stops for trains

July 11, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Railway Board has approved additional stoppages for a number of trains passing through the State at various stations in Kerala on an experimental basis for the convenience of passengers. Train 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Mangala Daily Express, leaving H.Nizamuddin from July 15 onwards, will be provided additional stoppage at Koyilandy.

Train 16318 Pune Junction-Kanyakumari Daily Express, leaving Pune Junction on July 15 onwards, will be provided additional stoppage at Ottappalam. Train 16604 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Daily Express, leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central on July 16 onwards, will be provided additional stoppage at Kuttipuram and Koyilandy.

Train 16344 Madurai Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Amritha Express, leaving Madurai Junction from July 16, will be provided additional stoppage at Karunagapally. Train 16347 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Daily Express, leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central from July 16 onwards, will be provided additional stoppage at Chalakudy.

Similarly, Train 16603 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Maveli Daily Express, leaving Mangaluru Central from July 16, will be provided additional stoppage at Ambalappuzha.