Additional stoppage for trains in Kerala

August 13, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Railway Board has approved additional stoppages for a slew of trains on an experimental basis at various stations in Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram Central–Mangaluru Central Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central from August 15 onwards will have additional stoppage at Elimala. Tirunelveli Junction–Gandhidham Junction Humsafar Weekly Express leaving Tirunelveli Junction from August 17 onwards will stop at Kasargod Railway Station.

Other trains are: Mangaluru Central–Nagercoil Junction Ernad Daily Express leaving Mangaluru Central from August 15 onwards will be provided additional stoppage at Payangadi Railway Station. Thiruvananthapuram Central–Mangaluru Central Malabar Daily Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central from August 16 onwards will be provided additional stoppages at Chalakkudi and Kuttipuram.

Ernakulam Junction–Kayamkulam Junction Daily Express leaving Ernakulam Junction from August 17 onwards will be provided additional stoppage at Tripunithura and Mavelikara. Chennai Egmore–Guruvayur Daily Express leaving Chennai Egmore from August 18 onwards will be provided additional stoppage at Cherthala. Punalur–Guruvayur Daily Express leaving Punalur from August 16 onwards will be provided additional stoppage at Kuri station.

Madurai Junction–Punalur Daily Express leaving Madurai Junction from August 18 onwards will be provided additional stoppage at Kuri station. Tirunelveli Junction–Palakkad Junction Palaruvi Daily Express leaving Tirunelveli Junction from August 18 onwards will also stop at Angamali station.

Hatia–Ernakulam Junction Weekly Express leaving Hatia from August 14 onwards will have an additional stoppage at Thrissur. Kochuveli–Nilambur Road Rajyarani Daily Express leaving Kochuveli from August 15 onwards will be provided additional stoppage at Aluva station. Thiruvananthapuram Central–Mangaluru Central Maveli Daily Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central from August 18 onwards will be provided additional stoppage at Tirur Station. All these trains will have stops at the same station in the return direction as well.

