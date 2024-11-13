Additional stop for four trains at Vaikom

For the convenience of passengers attending the Vaikathashtami festival at the Vaikom Mahadeva Temple, the Southern Railway has provided temporary one-minute stoppage for four trains at the Vaikom Road railway station with effect from November 21 to 24 for a period of four days, said a statement issued by the Railways. Kanyakumari – Mangalore Central Parasuram Express, Mangalore Central – Kanyakumari Parasuram Express, Shoranur Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express, and Thiruvananthapuram Central – Ernakulam Junction Vanchinad Express have been provided the additional stoppage.