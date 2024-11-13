 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Additional stop for four trains at Vaikom

Published - November 13, 2024 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

For the convenience of passengers attending the Vaikathashtami festival at the Vaikom Mahadeva Temple, the Southern Railway has provided temporary one-minute stoppage for four trains at the Vaikom Road railway station with effect from November 21 to 24 for a period of four days, said a statement issued by the Railways. Kanyakumari – Mangalore Central Parasuram Express, Mangalore Central – Kanyakumari Parasuram Express, Shoranur Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express, and Thiruvananthapuram Central – Ernakulam Junction Vanchinad Express have been provided the additional stoppage. 

Published - November 13, 2024 09:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.