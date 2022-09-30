Additional paddy harvest season begins in Kuttanad on Friday.

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
September 30, 2022 20:44 IST

The harvesting of paddy cultivated in the additional (second) crop season began in Kuttanad on Friday.

The Kandankari Pattathi Varambinakam paddy field under the Champakulam Krishi Bhavan was the first to go under the harvester. Vadakara Edassery Varambinakam and Pannikidaram paddy fields will be next.

According to the Agriculture department, the farmers have undertaken paddy farming on around 7,000 hectares in the additional crop season.

Meanwhile, a delay on the part of the government in announcing the schedule of paddy procurement has raised concerns among paddy farmers in the region.

