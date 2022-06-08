Additional guidelines issued for schools

To handle outbreaks against the backdrop of spike in COVID-19 cases

With a fresh spike in daily COVID-19 cases, the Health department has issued additional guidelines for schools to handle possible outbreaks.

Though no student from the district has tested positive after reopening, authorities have intensified preventive measures and surveillance after some protocol violations were reported.

“In some schools, the authorities, including teachers, are not following the norms. As many of them are not wearing masks the proper way, we have contacted the General Education department to ensure protocol compliance,” says an official. The department has instructed the schools to spread awareness and keep monitoring the students.

“Since cases are rising, maintaining physical distancing and disinfecting hands are also important. Windows and doors should be kept open as closed areas can spread the disease,” he adds.

School authorities have been asked to keep a close tab on absentees and report to the department. Persons who develop symptoms, including cold and fever, are advised to stay home.

“If the symptoms persist after two days, test should be taken. If any clusters are formed, health officials should be alerted immediately,” he says.

At present, all health facilities in the district have set up special OP for fever patients. While all taluk hospitals have set aside beds for COVID-19 patients, private hospitals have been asked to provide the facilities at the earliest. Directives have been issued to screen 2 to 5% of persons who visit hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms.

If a student tests positive, the entire class and other primary contacts in the school will be advised home isolation. “The school will not be closed and those with ‎mild symptoms can stay in home care. During home isolation, the patient should monitor health and seek professional help if they develop serious symptoms.”

If the patient experiences severe fever (more than 100 degrees for three days), shortness of breath, low oxygen saturation (oxygen less than 94% in at least three readings per hour), prolonged chest pain or pressure, disorientation, severe fatigue and muscle cramps, medical help should be sought. The department has also urged the public to take the booster shot following the two-dose immunisation to stay safe.