Additional general coach for Parasuram Express

The Southern Railways Thiruvananthapuram division has augmented the Parasuram Express with an additional second class general coach to clear rush and ensure convenient travel for passengers, said a release issued by Railways in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
Train 16649 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Junction Parasuram Express has been augmented with the coach with effect from Sunday while train 16650 Nagercoil Junction–Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express will be augmented with the coach from Monday.
