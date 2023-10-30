Additional general coach for Parasuram Express

October 30, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Southern Railways Thiruvananthapuram division has augmented the Parasuram Express with an additional second class general coach to clear rush and ensure convenient travel for passengers, said a release issued by Railways in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Train 16649 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Junction Parasuram Express has been augmented with the coach with effect from Sunday while train 16650 Nagercoil Junction–Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express will be augmented with the coach from Monday.