Additional forest land vital for developing Sabarimala pilgrimage: Radhakrishnan

January 18, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season drawing to a close, Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan has said the future development of Sabarimala hinged on the Centre’s stance in allotting more forest land for the purpose.

He was also critical of alleged attempts to cast aspersions on the conduct of the pilgrimage and whip up anxiety among the pilgrims with malafide intention.

Even while alluding to the challenges the government faced during the pilgrimage season, Mr. Radhakrishnan expressed satisfaction over its conduct despite witnessing an “extraordinary” influx of devotees this year. He also dismissed allegations of laxity in crowd management.

“Normally, as many as 3,000 devotees climb the 18 holy steps in an hour. The darshan timing was extended by an hour in consultation with the Tantri to enable entry for devotees for 18 hours a day. Efforts made to streamline the crowd enabled over one lakh devotees to visit the shrine on a daily basis on an average. Virtual queue bookings were subsequently slashed to 80,000 (from 90,000) in view of the increasing rush of devotees,” he was quoted as saying in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He admitted some of the restrictions that were imposed as part of crowd management measures had inconvenienced some devotees. While such steps were unintentional, there were attempts made to propagate misinformation for vested interests, Mr. Radhakrishnan alleged. Citing some cases, the Minister claimed such efforts were aimed at sabotaging the annual pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage, he added, is a model not just for Kerala, but for the country as a whole.